BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 22 Britain's finance minister George Osborne ordered an independent inquiry into Co-op Bank on Friday, with regulators also considering enforcement action against the lender.
The investigation has been jointly agreed with the Prudential Regulation Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority, the Treasury said in a statement on Friday.
"It will be led by an independent person appointed by the regulators, with the approval of the Treasury," the finance ministry said.
The investigation won't start until it is clear it will not prejudice any actions the two regulators may take, it added.
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.