LONDON Nov 21 Labour leader Ed Miliband said
there were no close links between him and the former Co-op bank
chairman caught up in a drugs scandal, and that he was confident
his party had always acted correctly on the issue.
Prime Minister David Cameron has promised an inquiry into
problems at Co-op Bank after its chairman Paul Flowers, a
one-time local Labour politician and Methodist preacher with no
banking qualifications, was filmed allegedly arranging to buy
illegal drugs.
Miliband dismissed accusations from Cameron that the Labour
Party, of which Flowers was a member, knew about Flowers'
behaviour. He also rebutted Conservative claims that Flowers was
an influential figure in the Labour party.
"He was never my close adviser," Miliband said in a
television interview on Wednesday evening. "What I'm utterly
confident about is the Labour party always acts with the utmost
integrity, and we did on this occasion too."
A senior Labour source said Flowers had met privately with
Miliband in March this year and also attended two informal
dinners in 2011 with Miliband and other members of a Labour
business advisory board.
