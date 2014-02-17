LONDON Feb 17 The boss of Britain's
Co-operative Group said in an interview on Monday he was worried
Scottish independence could burden British businesses.
"Anything that would add complexity or extra cost into any
business across the UK I think I would have some concerns
about," Co-op Group Chief Executive Euan Sutherland told Sky
News.
The bosses of major British companies have largely
sidestepped the debate on Scottish independence ahead of a Sept.
18 referendum, although the head of BP earlier this month
warned a vote in favour would cause his business
"uncertainties".
Separatist leader Alex Salmond insisted earlier on Monday
that Scotland would keep the pound if it left the UK and accused
British politicians of bluffing by ruling out a currency union.
Co-op, which is owned by its members and has operations
spanning banking, supermarkets and funeral services, was last
year rocked after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.5 billion) capital
shortfall was identified at its bank.
Earlier on Monday, the group announced it was carrying out a
national survey on the future strategy for the 150-year-old
group.