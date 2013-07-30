By Tom Bergin
LONDON, July 30 A panel of UK lawmakers has
called on the government to conduct a review of Britain's
corporate income tax regime to tackle what it said was a
"serious problem of avoidance".
The House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee told the
government it should force companies to publish summary tax
returns, curb the tax deductibility of interest payments and
consider penalising companies engaged in aggressive tax
avoidance.
Tax avoidance has risen to the top of the international
political agenda after revelations about the structures used by
corporations such as Starbucks and Google to
shift profits into low tax jurisdictions.
The companies say they follow the rules as they stand.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development
(OECD), which advises rich nations on economic policies, has
been asked by its members to draft new rules to stop companies
shifting profits into tax havens.
The Lords Committee, which comprises members of Britain's
upper chamber, said the UK government should not wait until the
OECD issues its recommendations - due in around two years - and
instead should conduct its own review now.
The Lords also questioned the performance of the UK tax
authority, Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs, in tackling
avoidance by companies and said the government should establish
a parliamentary committee to scrutinise HMRC more closely.
HMRC does not give information about specific taxpayers to
lawmakers, citing confidentiality rules. The Lords Committee
suggested a panel of lawmakers could hear such evidence in
secret, and thereby assess whether HMRC was being tough enough
on big taxpayers.
The Committee noted that, of those who gave evidence to the
inquiry, most of the people who praised HMRC worked for
multinationals or their tax advisers who it said "have an
interest in HMRC not becoming tougher".