LONDON May 20 A British concert pianist whose
autobiography was banned because it contained harrowing details
of childhood rape that could psychologically harm his son will
be allowed to publish the book after the Supreme Court
overturned the ban on Wednesday.
The memoir by James Rhodes had been banned by a lower court
after his ex-wife argued that reading it would damage their
11-year-old son, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's, but the
ban was widely criticised as a threat to freedom of expression.
Rhodes, 40, was repeatedly raped by a boxing coach at his
school over several years, starting when he was six, and
struggled for years with depression, addiction and self-harm
before forging a successful career in classical music and
television.
"A person who has suffered in the way that (Rhodes) has
suffered ... has the right to tell the world about it. And there
is a corresponding public interest in others being able to
listen to his life story in all its searing detail," the Supreme
Court said in its judgment.
Rhodes said the publication of the book was important not
only to him personally but also to other victims of child sex
abuse because it showed there was no shame in speaking out and
that it was possible to overcome the trauma.
"I am relieved that our justice system has finally seen
sense and not only allowed me to tell my story but affirmed in
the strongest possible way that speaking up about one's own life
is a basic human right," he said in a statement.
"I hope the book will help fellow survivors of rape find the
courage to speak up."
The Court of Appeal's injunction, issued in August 2014, had
not only banned the publication of Rhodes' memoir, titled
"Instrumental", but had also prevented him from speaking
publicly about some of the graphic content.
The ban was to be in place until the issue came to a full
trial, but instead Rhodes appealed to the Supreme Court to
overturn the ban and throw out the entire case without trial,
which is what it did.
"The Court of Appeal's decision was derided by lawyers and
free speech advocates and represented a serious threat to
writers, journalists, editors and publishers," said Rhodes'
lawyer, Tamsin Allen.
"The Supreme Court has reaffirmed the fundamental importance
of the freedom to speak the truth, even if the truth is brutal
or shocking," she added.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)