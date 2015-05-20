(Adds new Rhodes quote, Cumberbatch quote, other details)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON May 20 A British concert pianist whose
autobiography was banned because it contained harrowing details
of childhood rape that could psychologically harm his son will
be allowed to publish the book after the Supreme Court
overturned the ban on Wednesday.
The memoir by James Rhodes had been banned by a lower court
after his ex-wife argued that reading it would damage their
11-year-old son, who has been diagnosed with Asperger's.
Free speech activists denounced this as a dangerous
precedent that would help others obtain bans on things they
found offensive or distressing.
Rhodes, 40, was repeatedly raped by a boxing coach at his
school over several years, starting when he was six, and
struggled for years with depression, addiction and self-harm
before forging a successful career in classical music and
television.
"A person who has suffered in the way that (Rhodes) has
suffered ... has the right to tell the world about it. And there
is a corresponding public interest in others being able to
listen to his life story in all its searing detail," the Supreme
Court said.
Rhodes said his book would signal to other victims of child
sex abuse that they should feel no shame and that it was
possible to overcome the trauma.
"I was told not to tell when I was a child. Children are
told not to tell. The message is 'tell someone'. This is a
victory for victims," Rhodes told the BBC, adding that his son
would not read the book.
The memoir, titled "Instrumental", will be published on May
28.
Film star Benedict Cumberbatch was at court to support
Rhodes, an old friend.
"This man ... was held in silence then, unable to tell a
world that turned a blind eye to him during that horrific period
of his life," Cumberbatch told the BBC.
"And then in adult life, through searing, humbling honesty
... was then trying to express exactly what he'd experienced ...
To re-experience that veil of silence, that inability to be able
to shout for help, is appalling."
The Court of Appeal's injunction, issued in August 2014, had
also banned Rhodes from talking publicly about the graphic
content of his book and had prevented media from naming him or
his publisher, Canongate, in reports about the case.
The ban was to be in place until the issue came to a full
trial, but Rhodes appealed to the Supreme Court to overturn the
ban and throw out the case without trial, which is what it did.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Hugh Lawson)