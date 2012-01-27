LONDON Jan 27 A former partner at
upmarket London lawfirm Mishcon de Reya was jailed for five
years and six months on Friday for trying to trick Swiss bank
EFG into granting a 22 million euro ($29 million) loan,
the UK Serious Fraud Office said.
Kevin Steele, who the SFO said has previous convictions for
dishonesty, was found guilty at London's Southwark Crown Court
December and was sentenced on Friday.
Two others who took part in the plot were also sent to jail.
Michael Shephard was sentenced to six years and three
months' in prison and disqualified from acting as a company
director for 15 years.
Mark Pattinson was sentenced earlier this month to 18 months
in prison, a shorter term than his co-plotters after he agreed
to give evidence in Steele's trial.
The three tried to defraud EFG bank in Zurich by supporting
the loan application from Shephard with false letters from Bank
Julius Baer in Guernsey showing there was over 76 million pounds
held in two accounts on deposit as a security.
Steele had told EFG he wanted the money for property
developments in Turkey.