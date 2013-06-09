Judge Simon Cowell poses at the season two premiere of the television series ''The X Factor'' at Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

LONDON A woman who threw eggs at international talent show guru Simon Cowell during the finals of the popular television contest "Britain's Got Talent" will not face charges, show organisers said on Sunday.

Cowell was one of four judges watching two brothers singing during the live televised performance on Saturday night when a viola player ran from the back of the stage and threw several eggs at him before being removed by security staff.

Cowell removed his jacket and the show continued.

The woman was later named as Natalie Holt, 30, a member of the brothers' backing group, who had competed in the same talent show last year with her string ensemble Raven Quartet, without much success.

"As a result of her misguided actions, the police were called. However, we have decided to take no further action at this stage," said a spokeswoman for the show.

In the statement, released by the show's organisers, Holt apologised to the brothers, Richard and Adam, for overshadowing their performance, saying she realised that "it was a silly thing to do".

But she was less contrite in comments to the Telegraph website, saying: "I basically took a stand against people miming on television and against Simon and his dreadful influence on the music industry."

Cowell is the mastermind behind global TV franchises such as "The X Factor" and "Got Talent" that are often accused of creating overnight stars without real talent, and of fuelling a culture of celebrity.

Cowell has become a household name in his native Britain through appearing as the acerbic judge on several of his shows.

The seventh series of "Britain's Got Talent" was won by a Hungarian shadow dancing group called Attraction, who took home 250,000 pounds and will perform for Queen Elizabeth.

The final was watched by an average of 11.1 million people, on a par with last year's final.

