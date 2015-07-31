LONDON A private jet carrying three passengers and a pilot crashed in southern England on Friday killing all onboard, a spokesman for Britain's Hampshire police service said, saying an investigation into the causes of the incident had been launched.

British media said the plane was registered in Saudi Arabia and had originated in Milan, Italy. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm that information.

Unconfirmed British media reports said the plane had been carrying members of the family of al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who was shot dead by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011.

A spokeswoman for the British police told Reuters: "There were no survivors unfortunately. There were four people onboard including the pilot."

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kate Holton; Editing by Alison Williams)