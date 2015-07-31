LONDON, July 31 A private jet carrying three
passengers and a pilot crashed in southern England on Friday
killing all onboard, a spokesman for Britain's Hampshire police
service said, saying an investigation into the causes of the
incident had been launched.
British media said the plane was registered in Saudi Arabia
and had originated in Milan, Italy. Reuters was not immediately
able to confirm that information.
Unconfirmed British media reports said the plane had been
carrying members of the family of al Qaeda leader Osama Bin
Laden, who was shot dead by U.S. forces in Pakistan in 2011.
A spokeswoman for the British police told Reuters: "There
were no survivors unfortunately. There were four people onboard
including the pilot."
