(Updates with Saudi media, embassy Tweet)
LONDON, July 31 A private jet crashed in
southern England on Friday, killing four people on board, a
spokesman for Britain's Hampshire police service said, and Saudi
and British media said the passengers were relatives of deceased
al Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden.
A spokeswoman for the British police told Reuters: "There
were no survivors, unfortunately. There were four people onboard
including the pilot", but she did not provide their identities.
Without confirming the identities of the victims, the Saudi
Ambassador to Britain, Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf Al Saud,
offered condolences on the embassy's official Twitter account to
the bin Laden family, a prominent Saudi Arabia clan with vast
business interests.
"His royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdul
Aziz, the ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to
the United Kingdom, offered his condolences to the sons of the
late Mohammed bin Laden and their relations for the grave
incident of the crash of the plane carrying members of the
family at Balckbushe airport," he said in the tweet.
The Saudi embassy said it was working with British
authorities to investigate the incident and to ensure the speedy
handover of the bodies for funerals and burials in the kingdom.
The Saudi-owned al-Hayat newspaper, citing a statement by
the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), said on
its website that the Embraer Phenom 300 with three passengers
and the pilot crashed during takeoff from Blackbushe airport.
The statement did not identify the victims, but some Saudi
media suggested on social media or on their websites that they
were relatives of Osama bin Laden, who was shot dead by U.S.
forces in Pakistan in 2011.
It was not immediately possible to confirm the reports.
British media, including the Daily Mail website, said the
plane had been carrying relatives of Osama Bin Laden. It said
the plane was registered in Saudi Arabia and had originated in
Milan, Italy.
The Hampshire police service spokesman said an investigation
into the causes of the incident had been launched.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Kate Holton and Mark Hosenball
in the UK and Sami Aboudi in Dubai, Editing by Ken Wills)