LONDON Oct 23 All British police helicopters
should carry flight data recorders investigators said after an
official report on Friday into a 2013 crash which killed 10
people in a Glasgow pub concluded the cause of the accident
remained "unknown".
The police helicopter, a Eurocopter EC135 T2 made by a
subsidiary of aerospace group Airbus, crashed onto the
Clutha pub in the centre Scotland's biggest city, killing all
three crew on board, seven others in the bar and injuring
another 32.
A report by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB)
said it was unknown why fuel transfer pumps had been switched
off when there was plenty of fuel in the main tank; why the
aircraft had not landed within 10 minutes of low fuel warnings
being activated as guidelines specified; or why a successful
autorotation or controlled landing was not achieved.
The AAIB recommended in future all police helicopters should
be fitted with "black box" data recording equipment to help
determine the cause of any future incidents.
The Scottish Crown Office said the report raised questions,
and an inquiry would be held to allow "a full public airing of
all the evidence".
"It is deeply disappointing that after two years of
investigation the report does not reach a clearer conclusion -
indeed in some respects, it seems to raise more questions than
it answers," said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
"I therefore share the disappointment of the families that
it does not provide the closure they sought."
(Reporting by Michael Holden)