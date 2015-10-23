LONDON Oct 23 All British police helicopters should carry flight data recorders investigators said after an official report on Friday into a 2013 crash which killed 10 people in a Glasgow pub concluded the cause of the accident remained "unknown".

The police helicopter, a Eurocopter EC135 T2 made by a subsidiary of aerospace group Airbus, crashed onto the Clutha pub in the centre Scotland's biggest city, killing all three crew on board, seven others in the bar and injuring another 32.

A report by the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it was unknown why fuel transfer pumps had been switched off when there was plenty of fuel in the main tank; why the aircraft had not landed within 10 minutes of low fuel warnings being activated as guidelines specified; or why a successful autorotation or controlled landing was not achieved.

The AAIB recommended in future all police helicopters should be fitted with "black box" data recording equipment to help determine the cause of any future incidents.

The Scottish Crown Office said the report raised questions, and an inquiry would be held to allow "a full public airing of all the evidence".

"It is deeply disappointing that after two years of investigation the report does not reach a clearer conclusion - indeed in some respects, it seems to raise more questions than it answers," said Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

"I therefore share the disappointment of the families that it does not provide the closure they sought." (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison)