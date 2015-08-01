(Updates with more background)
LONDON/DUBAI Aug 1 Three members of former al
Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's family were killed when a private
jet crashed in southern England on Friday, British police said
on Saturday.
The Embraer Phenom 300 jet with four people on board was
flying from Milan's Malpensa airport to Blackbushe airport in
southern England when it crashed at a nearby car auction site.
All died in the crash.
It was not immediately clear how the victims were related to
the late al Qaeda leader, whose family is one of the most
prominent business dynasties in Saudi Arabia.
"We do believe three of the deceased to be the mother,
sister and brother-in-law of the owner of the aircraft, all of
whom are from the bin Laden family, but formal post-mortem
examinations are ongoing," Hampshire Police said in a statement.
Media reports said the victims included bin Laden's
half-sister along with her husband and mother. Saudi-owned
al-Arabiya television named those killed as Sana' Mohamed bin
Laden, her husband Zuhair Hashem and Sana's mother, Raja'
Hashem.
The plane's Jordanian pilot was the other person on board,
al-Arabiya said. British police said the three passengers were
travelling to Britain for a vacation.
The Saudi Ambassador to Britain on Friday offered
condolences to the bin Laden family on the embassy's Twitter
account. He said the embassy was working with British
authorities to investigate the incident and organise the speedy
transfer of the bodies for burial in the kingdom.
Britain's Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it was
looking into the cause of the crash.
Osama bin Laden, the accused mastermind of the 2001 attacks
on the United States, was killed by U.S. special forces in a
raid on his hideout in Pakistan in 2011.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi in Dubai and Michael Holden in
London; Editing by Tom Heneghan)