* UK mortgage approvals highest in over 5 years
* Consumer confidence at highest level since 2009
* BoE's Carney alert to risk of credit bubble
By Christina Fincher
LONDON, Aug 30 A surge in mortgage approvals, a
rise in house prices and higher consumer confidence and business
lending added to signs of momentum in Britain's economic
recovery on Friday.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said he was ready for
the challenge of heading off any risk of a credit bubble, but
stuck to his commitment to keep interest rates at rock bottom
for years to come.
"Interest rates are principally an instrument of monetary
policy for achieving the inflation outcome and there are other
tools that address risks," he told the Daily Mail newspaper.
Figures from building society Nationwide showed house prices
rose strongly for a fourth consecutive month in August. A jump
in mortgage approvals - July's figure was the highest since
March 2008 - suggests further gains in the pipeline.
"Taken alongside this morning's news of a further rise in
house prices in August, July's household lending figures are
likely to fuel speculation that the housing market is in the
early stages of another boom," said Samuel Toombs at Capital
Economics.
Carney said an unsustainable house price boom - the threat
of which he played down earlier this week - would be better
tackled by targeted measures, which could mean restricting
mortgage credit or raising the amount of capital banks must hold
to restrain home loans.
But in Friday's interview, he acknowledged that, with so
many schemes encouraging people to buy homes, an attempt to cool
the market would be like swimming against the tide.
The government's "Help to Buy" scheme, which helps people
buy homes with a downpayment of just 5 percent, has been widely
criticised by economists who say its biggest impact has been to
drive up prices by making the housing market seem a one-way bet.
Heading off problems, Carney said, "would be difficult to
achieve if there were a host of government policies or other
events that are pushing in the other direction."
SUSTAINABLE OR NOT?
"Help to Buy" is not the only way the government is
subsidising the housing industry. The "Funding for Lending
Scheme" launched via the Bank of England a year ago has helped
lower mortgage costs and increase the availability of loans.
The availability of cheaper credit, along with an easing of
concerns about the euro zone has boosted Britain's economic
prospects sharply since the start of the year. Growth of 0.3
percent in the first three months increased to 0.7 percent in
the second.
The government is hoping the recovery will broaden out and
become self-sustaining.
There is some room for optimism on that score. As well as
rising house prices, recent economic data has shown stronger
industrial output and a narrowing trade deficit, two areas that
until now have been weak.
Figures on Friday showed business lending rose last month
for the first time since January and two separate reports showed
the raft of recent positive news on the economy has made
British consumers and businesses more upbeat about the future.
The GfK NOP consumer sentiment index touched its highest
level since October 2009 this month, rising more strongly than
forecast.
And the British Chambers of Commerce revised up its gross
domestic product forecasts to predict growth of 1.3 percent in
2013 and 2.2 percent in 2014 - 0.3-0.4 percentage points higher
than its last forecast.
However, BCC director general John Longworth warned the
recovery was not yet secure and future trouble in the euro zone
and the Middle East as well as an economic slowdown in China
could yet derail growth.
"We have had false dawns in recent years and although this
upturn appears to be on stronger ground, we must be aware that
complacency could lead to setbacks," Longworth said.