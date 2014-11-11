(Adds more reaction, background)
By Huw Jones
LONDON Nov 11 Interest charged on loans offered
by payday lenders in Britain will be capped from January to cut
the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing misery among
borrowers, the country's financial watchdog said on Tuesday.
Payday lenders offer to tide borrowers over until they
receive their salary, and anti-poverty campaigners say the
sector has grown sharply in recent years as the cost of living
rises and some people struggle to have access to credit.
Loans will be capped at 0.8 percent a day, equating to an
annual rate limit of 292 percent. Britain's biggest short-term
lender Wonga, says on its website that its representative annual
interest rate is 5,853 percent.
"People using payday lenders and other providers of
high-cost short-term credit will see the cost of borrowing fall
and will never have to pay back more than double what they
originally borrowed," the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
said.
Default fees will be capped at 15 pounds ($24), the watchdog
said.
"For people who struggle to repay, we believe the new rules
will put an end to spiralling payday debts," FCA Chief Executive
Martin Wheatley said. "For most of the borrowers who do pay back
their loans on time, the cap on fees and charges represents
substantial protections."
The FCA has estimated that lenders will lose about 42
percent of their revenue, or 420 million pounds per year,
because of the new rules.
But some payday lenders warn privately the restrictions
could force some companies out of business and push borrowers
into the hands of back-street loan sharks.
The new rules are in line with proposals the FCA put out to
public consultation in July and will be reviewed in 2017.
"This is all part of our long-term economic plan to have a
banking system that works for hardworking people and make sure
some of the absolutely outrageous fees and unacceptable
practices are dealt with," said British finance minister George
Osborne.
Wonga said it looked forward to launching a cap-compliant
product.
Sources in the payday lending industry say lenders are
asking the FCA to also cap the charges that banks levy on
unauthorised overdrafts.
Consumer organisation Which? said about 2.5 million people,
about the same number as those that have used a payday loan,
have had an unauthorised overdraft in the past year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6307 British pound)
