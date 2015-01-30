LONDON Jan 30 Alex Hope has been jailed for seven years for defrauding investors of five million pounds ($7.5 million) to help fund his lifestyle, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.

Hope was found guilty of fraud by Southwark Crown Court in central London earlier this month and was sentenced on Friday.

He had used over two million pounds of the money on personal expenditure after promising fantastic returns as a talented trader even though in reality he was heavily loss-making.

The UK media have reported that Hope spent more than 200,000 pounds on Britain's most expensive round of drinks at a Liverpool nightclub.

($1 = 0.6669 pounds) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Carolyn Cohn)