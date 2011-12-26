* 18-year old stabbed to death
* Second person later stabbed, non life-threatening injuries
* Too early to say if attacks linked -police
LONDON, Dec 26 An 18-year-old was stabbed
to death in front of horrified shoppers on Monday during a fight
between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of
Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with
thousands of bargain hunters.
Police said they had arrested about 10 people over the fatal
attack at 1345 GMT that led to the closure of parts of the
capital's main shopping thoroughfare, popular with Londoners and
visitors alike.
The day after Christmas Day is traditionally one of the
busiest of the year on Oxford Street, with retailers starting
their post-Christmas sales.
Later on Monday at about 1800 GMT a 21-year-old man was
stabbed in the leg near Oxford Circus, one of Oxford Street's
main junctions. Police said his injuries were not
life-threatening and added it was too early to say if the two
incidents were linked.
Officers arrested three men in relation to the second
stabbing.
