LONDON Feb 6 Bombardier Inc has been
awarded a contract worth around 1 billion pounds ($1.63 billion)
to supply trains for the huge London Crossrail project,
Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) said on Thursday.
The deal between the DfT, Transport for London and
Bombardier will see the Montreal-based firm supply and maintain
65 new trains and build a new depot for Crossrail, the largest
infrastructure project in Europe.
The DfT said Bombardier would build the new trains at its
plant in Derby, central England, supporting 760 jobs and 80
apprenticeships.
The 15 billion pound ($24.5 billion) project, due to open in
2018, will connect Heathrow airport to the west of London to the
county of Essex in the east through 42 km (26 miles) of new
tunnels to ease pressure on London's crowded underground and
cope with the city's projected population growth.
"The manufacture of these new trains will not only
revolutionise rail travel in London, they will deliver jobs and
economic growth in their birthplace in Derby and across the UK,"
London Mayor Boris Johnson said in a statement.