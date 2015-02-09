LONDON Feb 9 Londoners in the 17th century were
never far from danger as plague, infant mortality and angry mobs
menaced the capital, burial records dug up by the Crossrail
construction project showed on Monday.
Crossrail, a 15 billion pound ($23 billion) railway link
connecting east and west London due to open in 2018, is
conducting a marathon digging operation for the 42 km (26 miles)
of new tunnels under the British capital.
Sixteen volunteers working with Crossrail did a different
sort of digging, combing through parish records to provide the
names of more than 3,000 people at the Bedlam Burial Ground
under Liverpool Street Station.
The majority of those identified were buried between 1570
and 1729, a period which included the English civil war of
1642-51, the Great Plague of 1665, and the Great Fire of London
of 1666.
"This research is a window into one of the most turbulent
periods of London's past," Jay Carver, Crossrail's lead
archaeologist, said in a statement.
Among those identified was Nicholas Ambrose, a mayor of
London buried in 1575, and John Lamb, an astrologer with noble
clients who was stoned to death by an angry mob in 1628 after
allegations of rape and black magic.
But most of those buried at Bedlam wwere London's poor, and
the records paint a picture of a fragile existence where disease
and infant mortality were never far away.
One man, John Smith, buried three of his children within a
month in 1574, and made his own final trip to Bedlam four years
later.
Hundreds more of the people identified had fallen victim to
the plague or other epidemics such as small pox and
tuberculosis.
The burial ground took its name from the nearby Bethlehem
Hospital for the mentally ill whose name was commonly shortened
to Bedlam.
The ground did not keep its own records, so the volunteers
searched the records of over 100 parish churches in central
London which sent their members to Bedlam to be buried.
Crossrail will begin excavating the ground next month, and
will submit the skeletons to scientific analysis before
reburying them in consecrated ground.
The railway, which will link Heathrow Airport and central
London to suburbs and satellite towns, is Europe's largest
infrastructure project and is now half complete, on budget and
on schedule.
