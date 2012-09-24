BRIGHTON, England, Sept 25 The British
government will offer to guarantee private funding for its
London Crossrail infrastructure project to ensure train
carriages are delivered on time, Chief Secretary to the Treasury
Danny Alexander said on Tuesday.
Tight market conditions have squeezed funding for big
infrastructure schemes at a time when the Conservative-Liberal
Democrat coalition government is looking to the private sector
to engineer growth and create jobs.
Crossrail, a 16 billion pound ($26 billion) scheme which
will join east and west London via the city centre, is Europe's
biggest infrastructure project and part-funded by city and
national authorities.
Last year, Crossrail's management said it had pushed back
the tendering for 60 new carriages to 2014 from 2013 to save
money, with Bombardier, Siemens, CAF and Hitachi seen as the
main competitors for a contract worth around 1.2 billion pounds.
"Difficulties raising the necessary private funding in the
market could delay their delivery," Alexander said, according to
extracts of a speech to the Liberal Democrat annual conference
in Brighton.
"The train contract for Crossrail will be the very first
project to be offered a new government guarantee."
The coalition government, under pressure to do more to heal
a recession-hit economy at the same time as slashing spending,
has said it will use its balance sheet to underwrite private
funding for infrastructure projects.
The government, which will contribute about 30 percent of
the cost of the train contract, will guarantee 240 million
pounds of the remaining funding to be sourced from the private
sector.