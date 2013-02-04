* Gives website's 28,000 investors greater protection
* Regulator has warned members of the public of risks
* "Crowdfunding" market worth $1.6 bln globally in 2011
LONDON, Feb 4 Britain's financial regulator on
Monday approved for the first time a "crowdfunding" website
which allows members of the public to take a direct stake in
small unlisted businesses.
Volatile markets, low interest rates and crimped bank
lending have boosted the popularity of crowdfunding, which,
according to Massolution, a firm specialising in the sector,
raised 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) globally in 2011.
Many such websites now offer members of the public small
stakes in companies for investments of as little as 10 pounds
($16), and both British and U.S. regulators have warned
investors of the risks involved.
There is no Europe-wide regulation in place for crowdfunding
websites and the United States is in the process of drafting
rules that would govern the sector.
Crowdcube, which has raised 5 million pounds since launching
two years ago and has more than 28,000 registered investors, is
now regulated by the Financial Services Authority (FSA).
Prospective Crowdcube investors will have to complete a
questionnaire to check they understand the risks involved,
co-founder Luke Lang told Reuters, and deposits of up to 85,000
pounds will be reimbursed should Crowdcube collapse.
"It gives us a lot of credibility and it gives investors
confidence that the FSA have looked at our systems processes and
resources and we have passed all of their tests," Lang said.
The only other crowdfunding website to be authorised by the
FSA, Seedrs, varies from the Crowdcube model. It holds shares in
a company as a nominee and manages them on investors' behalf.
Crowdfunding providers and peer-to-peer lenders, which help
businesses and individuals borrow from companies and members of
the public, have said rules tailored to suit more traditional
markets were holding back development of a vital funding source.
The government said last year it would begin regulating
peer-to-peer lenders from April 2014.