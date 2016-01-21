LONDON Jan 21 Britain's financial watchdog on
Thursday proposed giving crowdfunding platforms flexibility in
how they handle money from investors after complaints the
existing regime is too burdensome.
Crowdfunding refers to funding a project by raising small
sums of money from a large number of people, typically over the
Internet.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that under
current rules, money from investors must be kept separate from a
firm's own money and from the firm's unregulated lending to
businesses.
"We understand that some firms consider this burdensome as
firms in the peer-to-peer (P2P) industry have generally not
developed systems to distinguish between money held for the
purposes of P2P agreements and money held for
business-to-business (B2B) agreements," the FCA said in a
statement.
"We propose to allow firms that hold money in relation to
both P2P and B2B agreements to be able to elect to hold both
kinds... if they wish to do so. Firms may then segregate P2P and
B2B monies together, but separately from the firms' money," the
FCA added.
