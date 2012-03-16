LONDON, March 16 The Crown Estate, which
manages Queen Elizabeth's property holdings, plans to spend 400
million pounds ($627 million) redeveloping three buildings near
London's Piccadilly Circus, it said on Friday.
The St James's Market scheme will deliver 245,000 square
feet of office, retail and leisure space, the Crown Estate said
in a statement, adding it had further plans to create 40,000
square feet of new homes in the area.
"The regeneration of St James's Market is an opportunity to
revive a neglected location at the heart of London," Crown
Estate Head of Development Alastair Smart said.
The Crown Estate, whose 10-year makeover of Regent Street
transformed the stretch into a top shopping destination for
brands such as Burberry and Apple, owns almost
half of the buildings in the St James area.
It intends to apply for planning consent in the summer. The
scheme takes its name from the now lost St James Market area,
which between the 17th and 19th centuries hosted a busy hay and
straw market.
The project is the second part of a 500 million pound
regeneration programme for St James. The revamp's first phase
was the Gateway Project, which involved a 100 million pound
joint venture with Canadian pension fund Heathcare of Ontario
Pension Plan.
($1 = 0.6382 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by David Holmes)