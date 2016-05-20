(Removes reference to word 'weighs' in second paragraph)
SOUTHAMPTON, England May 17 The world's largest
cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrived in the British port of
Southampton on Tuesday ahead of its maiden cruise later this
month.
The Royal Caribbean International's vessel measures 362
metres (1187.66 ft) long, the size of nearly four soccer fields,
with a volume of 227,000 gross registered tons.
The ship will sail from Southampton on short trips to
northern Europe ahead of a maiden cruise which arrives in
Barcelona in early June.
(Reporting By Reuters Pictures; Writing by Marie-Louise
Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)