(Removes reference to word 'weighs' in second paragraph)

SOUTHAMPTON, England May 17 The world's largest cruise ship, Harmony of the Seas, arrived in the British port of Southampton on Tuesday ahead of its maiden cruise later this month.

The Royal Caribbean International's vessel measures 362 metres (1187.66 ft) long, the size of nearly four soccer fields, with a volume of 227,000 gross registered tons.

The ship will sail from Southampton on short trips to northern Europe ahead of a maiden cruise which arrives in Barcelona in early June.

(Reporting By Reuters Pictures; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Deepa Babington)