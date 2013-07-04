By Brenda Goh
| LONDON, July 5
Nine of the world's biggest
weapon makers and telecoms providers are teaming up with Britain
to bolster the country's cyber security, aiming to tackle the
increasing threat of hacking and other such attacks.
Britain made cyber security one of its top national defence
priorities in 2010, citing the growing menace of digital attacks
from criminals and state-sponsored overseas groups.
BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce, Lockheed Martin
and Hewlett Packard are among companies that
will team up with government to share information on tackling
cyber threats, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.
The country's government and industry networks suffer from
about 70 sophisticated cyber attacks a month, with 15 percent of
that against the defence sector, said GCHQ, the government spy
centre which is also involved in the scheme.
The partnership also comes as contractors such as BAE build
up their cyber businesses in anticipation of rising demand from
governments and companies, at a time when demand for equipment
suffers in defence budget cuts.
The so-called Defence Cyber Protection Partnership will look
to implement controls and share threat intelligence to increase
the security of the defence supply chain.
"This is a clear demonstration that government and industry
can work together - sharing information, experience and
expertise" said Minister for Defence Equipment, Support and
Technology Philip Dunne.
Other companies in the partnership are Finmeccanica's
Selex unit, EADS's Cassidian arm, Thales
, CGI Group and BT Group Plc.