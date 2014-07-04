LONDON, July 4 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's former media chief Andy Coulson was jailed for 18
months on Friday for being complicit in industrial scale
phone-hacking by journalists at the Rupert Murdoch tabloid he
edited.
Coulson, editor of the now defunct News of the World
newspaper from 2003-2007, was convicted last week of conspiracy
to illegally intercept voicemails on mobile phones following a
high-profile eight-month trial at London's Old Bailey court.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)