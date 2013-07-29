By William James
| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Britain is losing the battle
against cyber crime and needs a new crack crime unit to fight
the growing problem in cooperation with its global partners,
particularly the European Union, a panel of lawmakers said in a
report on Tuesday.
The Home Affairs Committee, which scrutinises the
government's domestic policy, said the "state-of-the-art
espionage response team" would encourage companies, banks and
institutions to report hacking attempts to uncover the full
extent of online crime and halt its rise.
"We are very concerned that there appears to be a 'black
hole' where low-level e-crime is committed with impunity," the
report said.
The government has said it will consolidate cyber crime
policing into a new unified structure as part of a shakeup of
the country's policing structure, but the report said this did
not go far enough.
Other government efforts to rein in Internet crime include a
partnership with the defence industry and telecoms companies,
announced earlier this month, which aims to safeguard the
country's defence supply chain against cyber attacks.
Prime Minister David Cameron last week also tightened up
online pornography laws and demanded that Internet firms block
access to child abuse images.
The committee said these efforts did not go far enough,
however, and said the government was still too complacent when
it came to cyber crime, ranging from identity fraud and data
theft to the spreading of illegal images and extremist material.
Last week, five men were charged in the United States in
connection with the largest cyber crime case in U.S. history.
Major multi-national corporations such as Visa and French
retailer Carrefour were among the victims.
"We are not winning the war on online criminal activity,"
said opposition MP Keith Vaz, chairman of the bipartisan
committee, which heard evidence from police, industry bodies and
security experts over the course of a 10-month investigation.
"You can steal more on the Internet than you can by robbing
a bank and online criminals in 25 countries have chosen the UK
as their number one target."
The committee expressed concern that Britain was isolating
itself by deciding to opt out of many EU-wide justice measures,
but also criticised individual EU members for not doing enough
to stop attacks.
"We are deeply concerned that EU partner countries are not
doing enough to prevent cyber attacks from criminals within
their countries on the UK," the report said.
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)