LONDON, March 20 Four senior journalists at
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid The Sun were cleared on Friday
of making illegal payments to public officials, the latest
reporters to be exonerated after a massive police investigation.
The journalists - the paper's executive editor, deputy
editor, chief reporter and royal editor - were found not guilty
of paying military figures for information, including details
about Queen Elizabeth's grandsons, Princes William and Harry.
However, one former Ministry of Defence employee who was
paid 100,000 pounds ($149,000) by the paper for passing on
stories was jailed for one year.
The issue of whether journalists should face criminal action
for paying for stories they deem to be in the public interest
has been controversial. Critics argue that such cases should
never be brought to court.
"There is no celebration whilst this witch hunt continues
against my colleagues who are still facing the nightmare that I
hopefully one day will wake up from," Duncan Larcombe, the
paper's royal editor, told reporters after the verdict.
The multi-million pound police investigation into illegal
payments arose out of an inquiry into phone hacking by
journalists on The Sun's sister paper, the News of the World,
which led to the jailing of ex-editor Andy Coulson and a number
of other senior staff last June.
News UK, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's News Corp.
, handed over a huge trove of emails to detectives
investigating the hacking offences, resulting in the arrest of
dozens of Sun journalists for payments to officials.
So far only two former News of the World reporters have been
found guilty for such payments. Former police officers and
prison officers have also been convicted and are serving jail
terms.
The Sun's Larcombe, chief reporter John Kay, executive
editor Fergus Shanahan and deputy editor Geoff Webster had
argued that payments made to soldiers and Ministry of Defence
officials had been for stories which were in the public
interest.
The four men were found not guilty by a jury at London's Old
Bailey criminal court after 10 days of deliberations
After the verdict, reporting restrictions were lifted on the
jailing of MoD official Bettina Jordan-Barber, who was sentenced
to a year in prison in January. She had admitted passing
information to Kay, who called her his "number one military
source", between 2004 and 2012.
