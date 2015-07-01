LONDON, July 1 A man who became known as the
"British Schindler" for saving hundreds of Czech children from
Nazi persecution in the run-up to World War Two, has died at the
age of 106.
Nicholas Winton died on Wednesday with his daughter Barbara
and two grandchildren at his side, according to a statement from
the Rotary Club of Maidenhead in southern England, of which he
was a former president.
Winton managed to bring 669 mostly Jewish children on eight
trains to Britain through Germany in 1939 but the ninth train
with 250 children never left Prague because the war broke out.
None of the 250 children on board was ever seen again.
Winton had worked as a stockbroker before heading to Prague
in 1938 to help with welfare work for Czech refugees and was 29
when he masterminded the rescue of the children.
His achievements were often compared with those of Oskar
Schindler, the ethnic German industrialist who saved the lives
of 1,200 Jews during the Holocaust and who was the subject of
the 1993 film "Schindler's List."
Winton's wartime exploits, however, remained a secret for
years until his wife Greta found a detailed scrapbook in their
attic in 1988.
He had not even told her of his role.
"You can't come up to somebody and say: 'by the way do you
want to know what I did in '39?' People don't talk about what
they did in the war," Winton told Reuters Television in 2009.
Over the years, Winton's work had been recognized with
various awards and with a small planet discovered by Czech
astronomers named in his honour.
He had also been commended by the U.S. House of
Representatives which said it "urges men and women everywhere to
recognise in Winton's remarkable humanitarian effort the
difference that one devoted, principled individual can make in
changing and improving the lives of others."
The Rotary Club quoted from a 1939 letter in which Winton
had written: "There is a difference between passive goodness and
active goodness, which is, in my opinion, the giving of one's
time and energy in the alleviation of pain and suffering.
"It entails going out, finding and helping those in
suffering and danger and not merely in leading an exemplary life
in a purely passive way of doing no wrong."
