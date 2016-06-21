SALISBURY PLAIN, England, June 21 Thousands of people watched the sun rise at Stonehenge on Tuesday after gathering at the ancient monument site in southern England to mark summer solstice.

English Heritage, which seeks to protect historical sites, said some 12,000 people watched the 04:52 a.m. (0352 GMT) sunrise at Stonehenge.

"The weather was fine throughout and the highlight of the evening was a spectacular full, strawberry moon over the ancient stones," it said in a statement. "The morning saw a glorious sunrise...met with chanting and cheering from the crowd."

