LONDON Jan 20 British dairy farmers should be
better protected from falls in the price of milk, lawmakers said
on Tuesday in a report warning of a crisis which could damage
the country's dairy industry in the long-term.
A price war between supermarkets in Britain has led to milk
being sold at rock-bottom prices, at a time when lower global
demand has also caused the price to fall, pushing many dairy
farmers out of business.
The report said the number of British dairy farmers had
fallen below 10,000 for the first time in recent history, with
the BBC reporting that farmers are being paid 20 pence for a
litre of milk which costs 30p to produce. Around 2 litres of
milk costs around 89p in some supermarkets.
"Farmers are not covering the cost of their production, it's
unsustainable," Anne McIntosh, chairwoman of the Environment,
Food and Rural Affairs Committee, told the BBC.
"What we don't want to see is mass numbers of dairy farmers
leaving production, and maybe in five or 10 years time, we then
are short of milk production and we have to import," McIntosh
said.
The report said the government should expand the power of
the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA), who oversees the country's
grocery market, to also cover small-scale suppliers such as
individual dairy farmers, so their complaints can be
investigated.
Currently the GCA can only probe the relationship between
Britain's top 10 retailers such as Tesco and Sainsbury
and their direct suppliers, while small farmers are
indirect suppliers.
With supermarkets involved in a price war intensified by the
increasing popularity of discounters such as Aldi
and Lidl, there have been complaints from farmers
that prices of everyday items such as milk have been pushed ever
lower.
Separately on Tuesday Britain's largest dairy food company
Dairy Crest said it had retained a contract with the
country's no.4 grocer WM Morrison.
