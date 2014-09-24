By Kirstin Ridley
| LONDON, Sept 24
LONDON, Sept 24 Investors who bought so-called
"death bonds" from a fund called EEA Life Settlements were
probably misled and should consider lodging a formal complaint,
a claim or pursuing legal action, Britain's financial watchdog
said on Wednesday.
Death bonds, or traded life insurance policies, are
considered by the regulator as high-risk investments depending
in part on the death of the original insurance holder - often
wealthy former professionals living in the United States.
But the industry which sells bonds linked to a traded
portfolio of such policies is unregulated and has a reputation
for extracting large commissions. Coupled with the longevity of
the rich, actual returns can be far short of those promised by
salesmen and women to often elderly investors.
The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), which in January
banned the promotion of such funds to ordinary investors, said
customers who were advised to invest in EEA Life Settlements
might have to raise their concerns by Dec. 1 as complaint
deadlines were looming.
Those who invested without receiving financial advice should
consider bringing a claim through the courts, the FCA added,
without giving any indication of the number of investors who
might be affected or the value of their investments.
No-one at EEA Life Settlements could immediately be reached
for comment. EEA, based in the tax haven Channel Island of
Guernsey, suspended its fund in Nov. 2011 after a wave of
redemptions following a regulatory warning over the risks
involved in investing in life settlement funds.
The fund has also been forced to double the life expectancy
of its policies in its calculations after a mortality review
showed only around half of its policies were expected to
"mature" on time, severely curbing expected death benefits.
"Calculating the life expectancy of older, medically
impaired lives is not an exact science," Chairman Mark Colton
said in a letter to shareholders in August 2013.
(Editing by David Holmes)