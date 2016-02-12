LONDON Feb 12 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Friday it had appointed a syndicate of banks for the launch of a new index-linked gilt maturing in 2065.

Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and RBS will manage the sale, it said.

The debt agency said it expects the sale to take place the week commencing Feb. 22, subject to market conditions.

