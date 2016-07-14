LONDON, July 14 Britain's statistics office said
on Thursday it would revise recent estimates of the country's
public sector net debt (PSND) after looking closely at how
exchange rates have affected the measurement of Britain's debt
pile.
The Office for National Statistics said it expected to
revise up PSND, and PSND excluding publicly-owned banks, by
2.735 billion pounds ($3.62 billion) for March 2016, 2.236
billion pounds for April, and 1.502 billion pounds for May.
Because of the pound's movements in June, when it fell to a
31-year low against the dollar following the Brexit vote, the
change in methodology will likely result in a downward movement
of around 3 to 4 billion pounds in PSND, the ONS said.
The size of revisions are small in comparison to the overall
size of Britain's public sector debt. Excluding banks, the
latest data show this stood at 1.607 trillion pounds.
($1 = 0.7554 pounds)
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)