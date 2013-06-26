By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, June 26 Guidance from the Bank of
England on the direction of interest rates could help the UK
bond market by reducing uncertainty for investors, Britain's
chief debt issuer said on Wednesday.
Incoming Governor Mark Carney, who starts as head of the
Bank next week, is expected to start spelling out how long or in
what circumstances interest rates will remain low, to bring
clarity and avoid derailing Britain's nascent economic recovery.
Carney adopted such a policy in 2009 at the Bank of Canada,
in an attempt to persuade households and businesses that the
cost of borrowing, tied to movements in financial markets, was
not going to rise in the near future.
"Forward guidance per se would be arguably helpful to the
gilt market, Debt Management Office Chief Executive Robert
Stheeman told Reuters in an interview. "The market will always
try and anticipate monetary policy expectations as early as it
possibly can."
Yields on British government bonds, known as gilts, have
hit multi-month highs since the U.S. Federal Reserve announced
last week a plan to slow its bond purchases, with gilt investors
spooked that the Bank of England could also start thinking
about withdrawing stimulus.
In fact, a minority of the Bank of England's rate-setters
has been pushing for more bond-buying, not believing the economy
to be robust enough.
Stheeman said the recently higher gilt yields imply an
unwelcome rise in Britain's debt servicing costs, but that is
not a concern for the immediate future because of the long
average maturity of the country's debt.
A rare rise in yields above 3.5 percent on gilts with
maturities of 30 years and longer within the past week seems, by
contrast, to have attracted considerable demand for Britain's
'super-long' bond when it was sold for the first time on
Tuesday, he noted.
"For many weeks we've been told that at the very long end of
our yield curve, yields of 3.5 percent would be required to draw
in significant pension-fund demand and this was when yields were
around 3.2-3.3 percent," Stheeman said.
Last week, 30-year yields climbed above 3.5
percent for the first time since February.
