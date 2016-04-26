BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
LONDON, April 26 Britain's Debt Management Office said it sold 4.75 billion pounds ($6.91 billion) of an ultra-long dated gilt via syndication on Tuesday.
The 2.5 percent July 2065 bond was sold at a re-offer price of 106.164, equivalent to a yield of 2.2905 percent or 0.25 basis points above the yield of the 50-year benchmark gilt.
Gilt futures extended losses after the announcement, falling more than 10 ticks, and 30-year government bond yields rose to a three-month high of 2.462 percent. ($1 = 0.6873 pounds) (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa, editing by David Milliken)
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO