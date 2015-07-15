LONDON, July 15 Britain could lose new defence
orders if it doesn't support companies more by anchoring
government-to-government deals and offering broader trade
agreements, the industry body ADS warned.
Britain must secure export orders to sustain its defence
industry because its domestic defence budget has shrunk in real
terms. It is already Europe's largest exporter of defence
equipment and services, generating 9.8 billion pounds ($15.3
billion) of exports in 2013.
But more needs to be done, ADS said in a report published on
Wednesday.
"As global competition grows, government-to-government deals
will be increasingly important if the UK is to enjoy a level
playing field with key competitors and increase exports to
target markets," it said.
There have been no new orders this year for the Eurofighter
Typhoon, partially built by British company BAE Systems
, in contrast to the multiple orders made for France's
rival jet, the Dassault Aviation-built Rafale.
In deals sealed with the involvement of French President
Francois Hollande, Dassault won a 5 billion euro plus order for
Rafale jets in February from Egypt. Since then, India said it
plans to buy Rafales and Qatar has also placed a 6.3
billion-euro order.
BAE Systems has said that it needs to win new orders to keep
production of the Typhoon going beyond 2018.
"The UK should use its bilateral relationships with export
customers to adopt a more strategic, cross-sector approach to
exports, in which a defence or security sale might be a single
element of a wider commercial deal often founded upon a formal
intergovernmental agreement," said ADS.
As part of the Rafale deal with Qatar, Hollande planned to
push further business interests in the Gulf state as well as
encourage investment into France.
The Eurofighter Typhoon is a joint project between BAE
Systems with partners Airbus Group and Finmeccanica
.
($1 = 0.6400 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Tom Heneghan)