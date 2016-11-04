LONDON Nov 4 Britain's BAE Systems
said on Friday it had agreed with the UK government that the
manufacturing of eight new anti-submarine warships would start
in the summer of 2017, adding that a final contract was still
being negotiated.
Europe's biggest defence contractor said in a statement that
the Type 26 programme, the name given to the new combat ships
which the government said last year it planned to buy, helped to
secure jobs at its shipbuilding facilities in Scotland.
Britain has to date invested 1.9 billion pounds ($2.4
billion) in the new ships but has not yet signed a final
manufacturing deal for the fleet of new ships. BAE's current
contracts for design and initial supply chain work runs until
June 2017.
According to some estimates, Britain is likely to spend
about 8 billion pounds on building the ships, but the final
value is not yet known.
"The UK government's commitment today will secure hundreds
of high-skilled shipbuilding jobs on the Clyde for at least two
decades and hundreds more in the supply chain across Britain,"
said British Defence Minister Michael Fallon, who visited the
shipyard in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday.
($1 = 0.8007 pounds)
