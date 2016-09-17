LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's armed forces would be
unable to defend the country against a serious military attack
because they have been "withered" by cuts, a former senior
commander warned before his retirement, the Financial Times
reported on Saturday.
In a 10-page memo sent to Defence Secretary Michael Fallon
in April, General Richard Barrons, who was head of Britain's
Joint Forces Command, said there was no plan to defend the
nation against a conventional attack and it would be overwhelmed
by a concerted Russian air campaign.
"Capability that is foundational to all major armed forces
has been withered by design," Barrons said in the private memo
which the FT said it had obtained.
Last year, the government committed Britain to meeting
NATO's defence spending pledge of two percent of GDP until the
end of the decade, and in its five-year defence plan announced
last November promised to increase spending by 12 billion pounds
($15.6 billion) to 178 billion over the next decade.
However, defence spending cuts in real terms since 2010 to
help cut a record budget deficit has meant that the size of the
armed forces has shrunk by around one sixth while last year's
review envisaged a reduction in civilian staff of 30 percent.
(Reporting by Michael Holden)