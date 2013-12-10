LONDON Dec 10 Britain has abandoned plans to
hand responsibility for its 159 billion pound ($260 billion)
military equipment buying programme to a private firm, Defence
Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday.
The plan hit problems when one of two bidders for the
contract pulled out on Nov. 19, leaving only a consortium led by
U.S. engineering group Bechtel, and with PA Consulting and
PricewaterhouseCoopers, in the competition.
"We do not have a competitive process. I have therefore
concluded that the risks of proceeding with a single bidder are
too great to be acceptable," Hammond said, confirming earlier
reports of the cancellation.