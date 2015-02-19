LONDON Feb 19 Britain said it would award a
contract to run military logistics to Leidos Holdings Inc
, a U.S. company specialising in defence and health
services, as part of a plan to save 500 million pounds ($772
million) over 13 years.
The country's Ministry of Defence (MOD) is outsourcing
activities such as managing inventory and military equipment
buying to save money and help reduce a record budget deficit.
The MOD on Thursday named Leidos as preferred bidder for the
Logistics Commodities and Services programme and said the deal
would improve efficiency in procurement and stock control of
food, clothing and other supplies, adding that Leidos would
build a new fulfilment centre.
"Today's announcement will deliver state of the art
warehousing systems to improve availability of supplies and
better management of inventory for the Armed Forces," Minister
for Defence Equipment Philip Dunne said in a statement.
The MOD said that there were a number of steps to go before
the contract was finalised.
($1 = 0.6474 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)