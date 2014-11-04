LONDON Nov 4 Britain's government has awarded two contracts to run parts of its military equipment buying programme to U.S. based companies Bechtel and CH2M Hill as part of plans to help cut public costs.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday it had made formal offers to the companies to help handle its Defence, Equipment and Support arm, which has been criticised for cost overruns and delays.

CH2M Hill, a private engineering firm, will be responsible for the MoD's land and joint enabler contracts, while Bechtel, a construction and project management company, will handle its Air and Fleet contracts.

Global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers was also awarded a contract to help manage the MoD's Defence, Equipment Support and Technology's Human Resources division.

The two contracts are for an initial three and a half years, with the option of two one-year extensions.

The MoD said the competition for a third contract, which will cover Finance and Information Technology, is due to comment in the next few months. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle)