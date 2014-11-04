LONDON Nov 4 Britain's government has awarded
two contracts to run parts of its military equipment buying
programme to U.S. based companies Bechtel and CH2M Hill as part
of plans to help cut public costs.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Tuesday it had made
formal offers to the companies to help handle its Defence,
Equipment and Support arm, which has been criticised for cost
overruns and delays.
CH2M Hill, a private engineering firm, will be responsible
for the MoD's land and joint enabler contracts, while Bechtel, a
construction and project management company, will handle its
Air and Fleet contracts.
Global consultancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers was also
awarded a contract to help manage the MoD's Defence, Equipment
Support and Technology's Human Resources division.
The two contracts are for an initial three and a half years,
with the option of two one-year extensions.
The MoD said the competition for a third contract, which
will cover Finance and Information Technology, is due to comment
in the next few months.
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang and Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul
Sandle)