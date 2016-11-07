LONDON Nov 7 Britain said on Monday it had been
chosen as a global repair hub providing maintenance, repair,
overhaul and upgrade services for F-35 fighter avionic and
aircraft components.
The decision will generate hundreds of millions of pounds of
revenue for the British defence industry, with the potential to
unlock more than 2 billion pounds of future F-35 support revenue
over the lifetime of the programme.
"This establishes Britain as a hub for all European F35s and
is hugely positive news for our high-tech and innovative defence
industry," Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said.
"Building on the strong foundations of Britain's pre-eminent
and enduring defence partnership with the US, this decision
supports British jobs and helps keep Britain safer and more
secure."
The UK offering will be based on a partnership enterprise
between Defence Electronics & Components Agency (DECA), BAE
Systems and Northrop Grumman, supported by key F-35
Original Equipment Manufacturers. The work will be centred in
Wales.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)