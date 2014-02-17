LONDON Feb 17 Workers at Britain's main nuclear
submarine base at Faslane in Scotland have suspended a
threatened strike this month after employers Babcock agreed to
hold more talks with a view to making an improved pay offer, the
Unite union said on Monday.
The strike would have been the first such stoppage at the
base on the River Clyde, east of Glasgow, in 42 years and would
have included cleaners, engineers and those involved in
monitoring radiation levels.
The dispute between workers and the company that runs the
site for the Ministry of Defence, Babcock Marine, part of
Babcock International Group Plc, had arisen over plans
to cap pay rises at 1 percent.
Unite said in a statement: "Strikes at the Faslane and
Coulport nuclear naval and armament bases have been suspended
after Babcock Marine informed Unite that it wished to return to
negotiations and agree an improved consolidated pay offer."
Fresh talks were due to begin next Monday, it added.
No comment was immediately available from Babcock.