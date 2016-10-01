Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
LONDON Britain's ministry of defence said on Saturday that construction work will begin on the country's new nuclear submarines, announcing nearly 1.3 billion pounds ($1.7 billion) of new investment with defence firm BAE Systems.
Lawmakers backed renewing Britain's ageing nuclear weapons system earlier this year, a multi-billion pound project regarded as key to maintaining the country's status as a world power following its vote to leave the European Union.
"The investment will support delivery of the Government’s commitment to retain the Trident-based continuous at sea deterrent – the ultimate guarantee of our safety – and build the new fleet of four Successor Ballistic Missile submarines," the defence ministry said in a statement.
BAE Systems said the first new submarine will enter service in the early 2030s.
($1 = 0.7705 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Alexander Smith)
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.