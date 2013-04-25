April 25 The Ministry of Defence's plan to
explore letting a company manage military-equipment procurement
has been approved by the UK Treasury, Bloomberg reported, citing
a person familiar with the matter.016
HM Treasury was unavailable to comment on the matter.
Bloomberg said Defence Secretary Philip Hammond would on
Thursday outline the final stage of plans to make the Defence
Equipment and Support agency into a government-owned and
contractor-operated body, known as a "go-co". ()
As in many other European countries, Britain's defence
ministry has been faced with procurement-cost overruns in
response to budget pressures, and has been casting about for
possible savings.
Bloomberg said potential bidders to fill the role include
U.S. contractors Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Bechtel
Group Inc, Fluor Corp, CH2M Hill Inc and KBR Inc
, while British company Serco Group Plc may also
be interested.