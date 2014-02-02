Feb 2 Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) plans
to cut 1.5 billion pounds ($2.47 billion) from the money it pays
defence companies annually to help maintain and retool its
military equipment, the Financial Times reported.
An MoD spokeswoman declined to confirm the figure, but said
the MoD was looking to make savings across all of its contracts.
The paper said the cuts, which are equivalent to a fifth of
the MoD's 7.5 billion pound annual spending on support
contracts, would likely take several years to roll out. ()
The ministry would need to wait until many of its existing
support contracts expired before it could renegotiate them, the
FT added.
The Defence Equipment and Support unit, the MoD's
procurement arm, spends about half its annual budget on
servicing equipment, outsourcing the work to companies such
as BAE Systems and Babcock International Group.