* Robert Gates questions Britain's military abilities
* Britain is cutting army to help reduce debts
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 16 Prime Minister David Cameron said
on Thursday former U.S. defence secretary Robert Gates was wrong
to say that spending cuts meant Britain's armed forces were no
longer able be a full military partner of the United States.
His blunt response underlined how sensitive his government
is to charges that Britain's close ties with the United States
have been undermined by cuts to its military and parliament's
refusal to okay British involvement in any air strikes on Syria.
It also reflected his determination to carry out spending
cuts aimed at reducing large public debts, which top generals
and even senior lawmakers in his own Conservative party have
suggested have been too deep.
Britain is the world's fourth largest military spender after
the United States, China and Russia but is cutting the army by
20,000 soldiers over this decade while its navy will lose 6,000
personnel and its air force 5,000.
Earlier on Thursday, Gates, who served as defence secretary
under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, said he
lamented the fact that the cuts had limited Britain's ability to
work with the United States.
"With the fairly substantial reductions in defence spending
in Great Britain, what we're finding is that it won't have full
spectrum capabilities and the ability to be a full partner as
they have been in the past," Gates told BBC Radio.
In central London inspecting a new rail project, Cameron
bristled at the remarks.
"I don't agree with him. I think he has got it wrong," said
Cameron. "We have the fourth largest defence budget anywhere in
the world. We are a first-class player in terms of defence and
as long as I am Prime Minster that is the way it will stay."
Gates highlighted the fact that Britain, for the first time
since World War One, does not have an operational aircraft
carrier even though the first of a new generation of carriers is
due to enter into service in 2020.
Cameron said what he called a "massive" 160 billion pound
($261.63 billion) investment programme would pay for new
aircraft carriers, nuclear submarines, destroyers and frigates.
Britain's defence ministry said it also disagreed with
Gates, saying in a statement that Britain had "the best-trained
and best-equipped Armed Forces outside the US."
COMRADES IN ARMS
Britain was the only major power to join the United States
on the battlefield in Iraq, and by far its most important
comrade in arms in Afghanistan.
More than 600 British troops have died under U.S. command in
those two wars, since Prime Minister Tony Blair declared he
would stand "shoulder to shoulder" with America after the
September 11 attacks on the United States in 2001.
But parliament's shock vote against any British military
action in Syria in August and the scale of the defence cuts have
prompted some British politicians and generals to question
whether Britain will be able to project military power in the
same way in future.
Last month, Britain's top soldier, General Nicholas
Houghton, disclosed he was worried that spending cuts would
leave the armed forces a hollowed-out force with "exquisite
equipment" but without enough personnel to man
it.
The opposition Labour party suggested Gates had a point,
saying the cuts had eroded confidence in Britain's commitment to
defence and its ability to continue to play a significant role
in the world.
"It should worry David Cameron that Britain's strongest ally
has concerns about his Government's mishandling of defence,"
said Vernon Coaker, Labour's defence spokesman.
"The Government must ensure that Britain's defence
capability is maintained."
($1 = 0.6116 British pounds)
