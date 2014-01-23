* Last phase of plan to trim armed forces by a sixth
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, Jan 23 Britain on Thursday announced the
final part of a plan to shrink its armed forces by around a
sixth to save money, but said it could still project force
globally and be a worthy partner to the United States on the
battlefield.
Unveiling details of around 1,500 job losses - the final
tranche of some 30,000 to be cut from the army, navy and air
force - Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said Britain remained
the world's fourth largest military spender.
"Completion of this final tranche will mark a turning
point," Hammond told parliament. "(The) armed forces will not
only be affordable and sustainable but among the most
battle-hardened, best-equipped and best-trained forces in the
world."
Under the plan - designed to help Britain tackle its large
public debts - the army is being shrunk by 20,000 soldiers and
will stand at 82,000 in 2018, down from 102,000 in 2010.
The navy will lose around 6,000 personnel and the air force
about 5,000. At the same time, new aircraft carriers, nuclear
submarines, destroyers and frigates are being built under a 160
billion pound ($265 billion) investment programme.
The scale of the cuts has fuelled a debate about Britain's
role in the world and its ability to project force globally.
They come as it prepares to withdraw the last of its troops from
Afghanistan at the end of this year.
Top generals and even senior lawmakers in the ruling
Conservative party have suggested the cuts are too deep, while
former U.S. defense secretary Robert Gates ruffled feathers
this month when he said they meant Britain would no longer be
able to be a full partner to the United States.
Prime Minister David Cameron rejected Gates' comments at the
time, but Hammond went further on Thursday, underlining how
sensitive the government is to charges that Britain's close ties
with the United States have been undermined.
"I have a great deal of respect for Secretary Gates, but
he's been out of office for a couple of years now. I noted ...
that he seemed distinctly vague about some of the details of our
defence policy," said Hammond.
"He couldn't even quite remember what our position on
aircraft carriers was. It seemed to have completely passed him
by that we were building the two largest ships in the Royal
Navy's history."
Hammond said he "absolutely rejected" Gates's suggestion,
adding that the commander of the U.S. Fifth Fleet had told him
only last week that the British navy was Washington's "partner
of preference" in the Gulf.
The opposition Labour party accused Hammond and the
government of gambling with Britain's future.
"The government is letting down our Armed Forces and their
families, and taking risks with our nation's safety," said
Vernon Coaker, Labour's defence spokesman.
($1 = 0.6030 British pounds)
(Editing by Mark Trevelyan)