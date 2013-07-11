* Government to start negotiations as soon as Friday
* Around 20 companies linked to the deal
* UK to spend $238 bln on military equipment from 2012-22
By Christine Murray and Brenda Goh
LONDON, July 11 Britain will kick off
controversial talks to put its 159 billion pound ($238 billion)
military equipment buying programme in the hands of a private
company as soon as Friday, as it battles to clamp down on cost
overruns and delays, industry sources said.
About 20 firms have expressed an interest in a contract to
run the Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S) unit, which
accounted for almost half of the Ministry of Defence's (MoD)
34.4 billion pound budget last year.
The government will now choose firms for formal discussions.
Should it go ahead, Britain will be the first country to
outsource its negotiations with weapons supplies such as BAE
Systems and Finmeccanica, according to
defence consultancy IHS Jane's. Britain expects to spend 159
billion pounds on military equipment between 2012 and 2022.
Firms in the running for the contract include defence and
engineering companies Bechtel, CH2M Hill and Balfour Beatty
, as well as business consultants PricewaterhouseCoopers
and Deloitte, three sources told Reuters.
U.S.-listed Fluor, URS, KBR, and SAIC
are also vying for the deal, two of the sources said.
Some of the British companies in the running include WS
Atkins, Capita, PA Consulting, QinetiQ
and Serco, the three sources added.
The firms will now decide whether to form alliances, with
some of the U.S. groups expected to team up with British ones.
In June, Defence Secretary Philip Hammond laid out the
so-called government-owned, contractor-operated (GOCO) plan.
"It's a huge step for MoD outsourcing and has the potential
to significantly change the procurement market for defence
materiel in the UK," one source close to the bid process said.
The MoD declined to comment on the process.
CONCERNS
The government intends to cut the list of bids down later
this year, one source said, and in 2014 will compare the best
proposal with an alternative option known as 'DE&S plus', which
it has not provided details on but has described as an
"improvement of the status quo."
Britain is aiming to complete a reform within the next 18
months, Bernard Gray, the chief of defence materiel who
spearheaded the GOCO idea, told political magazine Civil Service
World this month.
While the defence industry has voiced support for the
government's move to reform the way it buys equipment, there are
concerns over potential conflicts of interest as some bidders
already hold contracts with both the DE&S and its top suppliers.
There is also uncertainty over how the government and
eventual winner will ensure commercial confidentiality.
"There could be circumstances where, certainly with the UK
entities and occasionally some of the American ones, we might
find that elsewhere in the world we're competing against, or
they're in our supply chain, or they're alliancing with us,"
said one senior defence industry source.
"Now if we're going to share information with a commercial
entity, we want to make sure that's absolutely firewalled and
any unauthorized disclosure is remediated at law."
QinetiQ, for instance, provides services to the MoD as well
as technology and equipment to other defence contractors such as
Lockheed Martin.
Atkins, whose overall work with DE&S is worth less than 1
percent of DE&S' total annual spend, holds numerous defence
equipment contracts with the MoD including for software testing
for the Lynx Wildcat helicopter.
Lawmakers will debate the issues at the second reading of
the Defence Reform Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday.
Alison Seabeck, who looks after defence equipment and
procurement policy for the main opposition Labour Party, told
Reuters she was "very open minded" about the proposals, but
echoed industry concerns around intellectual property.